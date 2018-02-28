CLASS 3A ROCHESTER REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER 61, JERSEY 34: Springfield Lanphier ran out to a 27-9 lead at the half and went on to eliminate Jersey 61-34 in an IHSA Class 3A Rochester Regional semifinal game Tuesday night. The Lions advanced to Friday night's final against the winner of tonight's Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin-Lincoln semifinal winner.

The Panthers were eliminated at 17-13 on the year, while the Lions advanced to the final at 24-3.

Blake Wittman led the Panthers with 15 points, with Kurt Hall adding nine and Nathan Goldacker five; Cardell McGee led Lanphier with 17 points, with Herb McMath adding 10 for the Lions.

