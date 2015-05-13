Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey played Highland as close as it could get to a victory on Senior Night at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville on Tuesday afternoon, but fell 4-3.



A dramatic seventh-inning score by Andrew Winning in a close play at the plate tied the game at 3-3, before the Bulldogs scored another run to win 4-3.

Jersey, now 16-11 and 5-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, was ahead 3-2 until the seventh inning, when Highland rallied and scored two runs.



“We played a good game except for the seventh inning,” Jersey coach Darren Perdun said. “They put some pressure on us and unfortunately in a tight ball game we didn’t come out on the right end. Hopefully we will get to play them one more time in the regional.”

“It was a great throw to the plate by Jacob Witt, we just missed him by a couple inches,” Perdun said of the key play at the plate.



Crick Kimble had a tremendous outing, going two for two, both key doubles driving in runs and pitching a complete game on the mound with five strikeouts.



“Crick played a great game,” Perdun said.



Perdun stressed with his team there are still some games left and then the regional starting May 25.



“We are going to stay focused and concentrate on every game from here on out and work for the post season,” he said.

More like this: