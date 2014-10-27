Triad’s No. 5 Dan Hilling and No. 3 Austin Patek, battle in the net against Jersey’s No. 3 Eric Walker and No. 4 Jacob Ridenhour and other Panthers in the regional championship soccer match on Friday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park.

Jersey Community High School is headed to a 4 p.m. Chatham Sectional soccer match against Rochester on Tuesday after a Class 2A Regional Tournament win at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The Panthers defeated Triad on Friday in a second consecutive overtime penalty kicks confrontation. The same happened on Tuesday when Jersey shut out Marquette, then won on penalty kicks in overtime.

The Panthers are 15-5 going into the semifinals against Rochester. Rochester was a 1-0 winner over Chatham Glenwood in the Rochester Regional.

Zac Ridenhour came in as goalie in the penalty kicks’ part of the contest and again blanked the opponents. Drake Kanallakan was in goal during regulation for the Panthers.

Triad beat Jersey twice in the regular season by 3-0 margins.

Jersey coach Scott Burney rejoiced with the kids after the victory, but knew he had to quickly turn it around and prepare for the sectional.

The coach praised both of his players in goal – Ridenhour and Kanallakan –

for their work saying they both did a “great job.”

