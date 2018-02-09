Listen to the story

JERSEY - The eighth-grade Panthers took first place at the Bert Trump Volleyball Tournament in Greenfield on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

The Jersey team members are front row left to right:

Josie LaPlant, Morgan Ramirez, Kate Jones, Emma Williams, Sammie Malley, Maddie Ramirez

Back row:

Coach Bob Siemer, Kassidy Bowman, Maddie Cordes, Chloe White, Carly Daniels, Sara Poletti, Danielle Long, Sophia Davidson.