Jersey eighth-grade girls capture Bert Trump Volleyball Tourney in Greenfield
February 9, 2018 11:10 AM February 9, 2018 11:13 AM
Listen to the story
JERSEY - The eighth-grade Panthers took first place at the Bert Trump Volleyball Tournament in Greenfield on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Jersey team members are front row left to right:
Article continues after sponsor message
Josie LaPlant, Morgan Ramirez, Kate Jones, Emma Williams, Sammie Malley, Maddie Ramirez
Back row:
Coach Bob Siemer, Kassidy Bowman, Maddie Cordes, Chloe White, Carly Daniels, Sara Poletti, Danielle Long, Sophia Davidson.