Jersey, Edwardsville and Alton High moved individuals on to the Belleville Sectional this weekend with performances in the Taylorville Regional on Saturday.

Jersey amassed 5848 points, compared to Edwardsville’s 5717, Alton 5633, Taylorville 5528, Roxana 5366, Abington 5210, CM 5129, Southwestern 5012 and Briggsville 4527 and East Alton-Wood River 4235.

Jersey’s bowlers and their scores were: Jacob Freand 1323, Jeff Gump 1213, Brandon Handler 1146, Kevin Mangrum 1131, Tyler Stevenson 1064, and Dane Farmer 1035. Alton’s scores were: Matt Fritz 1189, Derek Henderson 957, Matt Engdale 600, Nik Meggos 529, Chris Perkey 229 and Will Paisley 146.

Roxana’s Christian Bertoletti, only a freshman, was the individual champion in the regional with a score of 1372.

Other area individuals advancing were Dalton Baggett, of Roxana, 1167, Scott Kasting, of Southwestern, 1126, Devin Davis, Civic Memorial 1125, and Isaac Vancil, Civic Memorial 1109, and Alex Watts of Southwestern, 1105.

Jersey coach Chris Skinner said the Panthers’ title was the second in three years for his team.

“The kids have worked hard to get there,” he said. “Their practice efforts and dedication to the game has paid off. Our kids had a few more opens than we would like, but we bowled well enough to get to the sectional. I am proud of the boys up and down the lineup.”

Freand bowled consistent for the team in the match, Skinner said, as he has all season. He looks for him to shine in next weekend’s sectional.

Alton head boys bowling coach Jeff Woszczynsk gave his team credit for bowling well enough to get in for the sectional.

“Jersey did very well; I have to give them a lot of credit,” he said. “Edwardsville also bowled well. We weren’t very consistent on our shots. I am hoping for a better result next week.”

Matt Fritz was the star of the day for the Redibrds with his highest series of the season.

“Matt did a fantastic job,” Coach Woszczynsk said.

