ALTON/EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER - Jersey’s girls' volleyball team has raced to its best start in school history, with its 10th victory on Saturday.

A 9-1 start in 2013 was the Panthers’ previous best in school history.

The Panthers defeated Marquette 23-25, 25-23, 17-16 and compiled a 3-0 record in the eight-team East Alton-Wood River/Marquette Tournament Saturday.

Saturday, Jersey also defeated Springfield Lanphier 25-11, 25-19 and Wesclin 25-22, 25-18 in the title matchup.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey is now 10-1, the best beginning in the history of the program under first-year head coach Justin Wilhite.

Jersey’s Abby Manns had 12 kills against Marquette to lead the team. Abby Droege had assists that helped win the Marquette match, while Clare Breden had key aces. Kaitlyn Stelhorn, Maddie Carpenter and Alexis Liles also had key kills. Jess Vetter and Hannah Jones contributed critical blocks on the day. Manns had 6 kills in the championship; Breden has 11 assists and was all over the court. Manns had 8 digs in the championship.

Michaela Blachford had six kills against Jersey for Marquette; Delaney Cain had an amazing 30 digs and Katie Hartsock six assists.

“The girls have bought into the fact they will compete and they are athletes,” Jersey had volleyball coach Wilhite said. “They proved that Wednesday night and did it Saturday. We will see where it takes us. Our communication was good very early.

“These girls are awesome. These girls know the game and know how to stick together and just fight all the time. These girls are phenomenal at watching and putting a game plan together."

Jersey hosts Southwestern in another key matchup tonight.

More like this:

Related Video: