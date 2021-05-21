GODFREY - Jersey's boys tennis team defeated Alton High 9-4 at Lewis and Clark Community College on Thursday afternoon in a well-played match.

Jersey led 3-2 after doubles, but pulled away with a strong singles performance. Logan Schultz, Evan Porter, Austin Hubbel, Zach Wargo, Ty Noble and Matt Wargo picked up singles wins for Jersey.

For Alton, James McKeever and Nathan Bartlett had singles wins. Xavier Carter and Parker Mayhew were victorious at number one doubles for Alton. Nathan Bartlett was a double winner for the Redbirds, winning at four doubles with Nick Hannebutt.

Jersey got doubles wins from Porter and Zach Wargo at two, Hubbell and Diamond at three, and Jack Duhrn and Alex Hubbel at five.

Alton Boys Tennis Coach Jesse Macias said: “We played a thirteen-point match because Coach Diamond and I wanted to get all of our players varsity experience. We both lost matches this year to weather so to get full singles and doubles matches for all the players was nice. Both teams competed hard and playing at Lewis and Clark is a fun experience for everyone. Jersey was really good today, they earned the win.

Alton is 4-11 and plays Waterloo Friday.

