JERSEY - The Jerseyville Police D.A.R.E. program is completely funded for the next year thanks to the annual car show in August among other yearly fundraising activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This was our biggest car show yet with 151 entries and we are hoping to make it even bigger next year," Jerseyville Police D.A.R.E. Officer Rich Portwood said. "The local car club, Jersey County Street Machines Association, is the group who organizes and hosts the show on our behalf. Members of the board recently met with the car club president, Jeff Dixon, to accept a check from them.

"The money will be used to purchase workbooks, classroom materials, graduation certificates, t-shirts and awards for the DARE classes along with providing activities for students from the middle school and high school."

More like this: