Pictured from left are DARE board members Peggy West, Lindsey Miller, Officer Portwood, Jeff Dixon (president of JCSMA), DARE board President Sue Long, DARE board members Kathy Erwin and Bob Jones.

JERSEY - The Jerseyville Police D.A.R.E. program is completely funded for the next year thanks to the annual car show in August among other yearly fundraising activities.

"This was our biggest car show yet with 151 entries and we are hoping to make it even bigger next year," Jerseyville Police D.A.R.E. Officer Rich Portwood said. "The local car club, Jersey County Street Machines Association, is the group who organizes and hosts the show on our behalf. Members of the board recently met with the car club president, Jeff Dixon, to accept a check from them.

"The money will be used to purchase workbooks, classroom materials, graduation certificates, t-shirts and awards for the DARE classes along with providing activities for students from the middle school and high school."

