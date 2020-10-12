JERSEYVILLE – As of Saturday, October 10, Jersey County released its new COVID-19 statistics and the county remains in the blue phase.

Jersey County has surpassed 400 cases overall to date with 426 total and 20 COVID-19-related deaths. Jersey County is clearly resting at a 3.3 percent positivity rate.

Medical metrics show that there is currently a slight increase in hospital admissions, 34 percent medical-surgical nursing availability, and the number of beds in ICU are sitting at 35 percent.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the Jersey Community Unit School District 100, there are currently four students and staff that are in isolation.

"This past week we had a little bit of an uptick, but things appear to be definitely going better," Jersey County Public Health Administrator Doug King said. "By the way the virus is transmitting right now, we are still waiting to see when the weather gets colder and people are congregating indoors more. It is kind of a waiting game."

King said the long-term care COVID-19 outbreak seems to be over, so he said that is going to provide a lower positivity rate margin.

The Jersey County Public Health administrator said people should not let up on precautions and keep with masks, social distancing, avoiding large-size crowd gatherings, and testing right away if COVID-19 symptoms are present.

More like this: