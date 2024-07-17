JERSEYVILLE — As a powerful storm battered Jersey County, first responders and 911 dispatchers demonstrated extraordinary heroism and professionalism in their efforts to save lives and manage the crisis.

A 911 call from a 70-year-old male advised he was trapped in his car in flash flood waters on Beltrees Road, east of Fessler Road near Mill Creek, in rural Jersey County just outside of Elsah. The 70-year-old man was ultimately rescued by the first responders. Unfortunately, an elderly couple lost their lives in the tragedy. The first responders did everything they could to save them, but it was too late.

The Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns expressed profound gratitude to the selfless first responders from multiple agencies, including the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, QEM Fire Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Department, Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Department, IDNR Conservation Police, Illinois State Police, and the Jersey County Coroner’s Office. These teams collaborated tirelessly to assist victims and manage the emergency situation.

In particular, the JCSO highlighted the critical role played by the Jersey County 911 ETSB dispatchers. As the storm unleashed its fury, two 911 dispatchers, supported by two 911 ETSB administrative personnel, handled a deluge of emergency calls, including several water rescues and multiple fires ignited by lightning. Amid the chaos, a distress call from a 70-year-old man trapped in his vehicle on Beltrees Road underscored the dispatchers' crucial role.

One dispatcher initially took the call from the stranded man and remained on the line until the connection was lost. Upon the caller's second attempt to reach 911, a different dispatcher maintained communication, providing calm and clear instructions. The dispatcher directed the man to exit through his sunroof as water levels rose perilously above his car. These instructions likely saved his life, and the dispatcher stayed on the line until rescuers arrived.

Meanwhile, the other dispatcher and the administrative personnel managed numerous other emergency and non-emergency calls, coordinating resources and agencies under challenging conditions, including spotty radio communications and limited cellular service. Despite learning of the tragic deaths of two victims, the dispatchers continued their work with unwavering dedication.

Sheriff Manns emphasized the often-overlooked contributions of 911 dispatchers, noting their ability to remain calm and professional amidst chaos and turmoil.

"They are simply amazing, and we cannot thank them enough," he said, speaking of the indispensable role these unsung heroes play in every emergency response.

