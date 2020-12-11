JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office today requested any information possible about an accident with injures that occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, on Illinois Route 109 just north of the Illinois Route 3 junction. A bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The vehicle, a silver in color Honda SUV, possibly a Pilot or Passport, left the scene and continued northbound on Illinois Route 109.

The Jersey Sheriff's Office said the offending vehicle will have sustained front-end damage and be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Department at 618-498-6881.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Jerseyville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop On Illinois Route 100 In Calhoun County

Sep 22, 2023 - Kampsville Woman Faces Burglary, Theft Charges

2 days ago - Jersey Sheriff Releases Statement On McClusky Road House Fire

Jul 10, 2023 - Mylon A. Hughes Charged In Carrollton Bank Robbery, Collins Also Faces Charges

Aug 23, 2023 - Jersey County Offers Help With Excessive Heat Contacts, Phone Information

 