Jersey County Sheriff's Office Makes Multiple Arrests, Asks For Continued Information From Citizens

JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that, while on patrol recently, deputies observed a motor vehicle located at one of the businesses in Jersey County and officers were able to check out the vehicle and identified two subjects. During the search of the vehicle, the two guns (AR Pistol, Glock Pistol), extended magazines, body armor, and narcotics were found.

Less than 24 hours later, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and took a report of another stolen vehicle in the same area.

"We cannot express enough the dangerous situations law enforcement face on a day-to-day basis," the Jersey Sheriff's Office said. "To combat this crime in Jersey County we need your help. We have tried to add deputies and grow our department by the use of grants, but that has been unsuccessful at this time. It is a difficult time for law enforcement with anti-cop rhetoric being put out by everyone, but we will continue to push forward and do the best job we can. Therefore, we need you.

"Please continue to lock up, and notify law enforcement should you see anything suspicious. Crime Stoppers has a saying that says “If you see something, say something."

"We have heard too many times victims or witnesses say, I did not want to bother you because I know you’re busy," the sheriff's office said. "Please bother us. Yes, we are short-handed, but when we do get to help you, any additional information you have helps us. Description, license plate, time frame, etc. If you can afford it please entertain the idea of cameras on your property and have them turned on. Cameras are an invaluable tool. In the next few days, two fellow Law Enforcement officers will be honored with giving the ultimate sacrifice (Their Lives).

"Please keep their loved ones in your prayers just as so many of you keep us in yours," the sheriff's office said. "It is Isaiah 6:8 that we as Law Enforcement will respond. We hope Jersey County takes care of the families of those that paid the price."

If anyone has information about someone walking in the area of U.S. Route 67 and Kristie Lane early this morning please contact the Jersey Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-1911.

