At approximately 3:51pm on Saturday May 23, 2015 reports of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle were received by Jersey County 911 dispatchers. On State Highway 100, approximately one quarter of a mile North of the Madison-Jersey County line inside of Jersey County a bicyclist was traveling south toward Alton on the shoulder of the road when she was hit by a pickup truck also traveling South.

Carol R. Admire, 65, of Alton was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Larry Alexander from injuries sustained in the accident. Kajavion M. McCarvey, 21, of East Alton was driving a 1990 Chevrolet pickup that had ran off the roadway striking the bicycle. Illinois State Police and Jersey County Sheriff`s Office is conducting an investigation with further investigation pending.

Article continues after sponsor message

Agencies assisting at the scene were Madison County Sheriff's Office, QEM Fire Department and Jersey Community Ambulance.

More like this: