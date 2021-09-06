JERSEY COUNTY - A car and motorcycle collided near the Brussels Ferry area on Monday, Labor Day, afternoon. The person operating the motorcycle was injured, confirmed Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen.

Sheriff Ringhausen said the motorcyclist was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries to a St. Louis hospital. He did not at this time know any more about the cause of the accident.

Jersey County Sheriff's deputies directed traffic while the accident was investigated and the motorcyclist was treated, then transported.