I’m Ray Sinclair, Candidate for Sheriff of Jersey County Illinois, and I’m writing to express my gratitude to those who voted for me to represent them in the General Election on November 4, 2014. I don’t take your support lightly and pledge that, if elected, I will improve on the services provided by the Jersey County Sheriff’s department.

To best serve Jersey County, our highly trained and dedicated Deputies deserve the tools needed to respond to your needs; I will concentrate on reducing costs, soliciting state and federal grants and funds and eliminating antiquated equipment that’s more costly to operate than to replace.

Community programs and outreach is as important to reducing the threat of crime as is the Department being highly visible by having vehicles on the roads; it’s also a way for the Sheriff and the Department to have our finger on the pulse of Jersey County’s needs.

I’d like to recognize JT “Terry” Day as a tough competitor and an honorable man and I ask Terry as well as my supporters to help me in generating commitment to get out on November 4th and vote for Ray Sinclair for Sheriff of Jersey County Illinois.

Sincerely,

Ray Sinclair

Candidate for Sheriff of Jersey County Illinois

