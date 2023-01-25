JERSEYVILLE - Thomas Klasner, county engineer for the Jersey County Highway Department, said road conditions are “all clear” so far today.

“Road conditions in Jersey County are all clear and open,” Klasner said. “Everything’s fine, no issues here in Jersey County.”

While there was a bit of snowfall earlier, high temperatures kept the pavement warm enough to keep anything from sticking or freezing.

“Anything that came down initially, because temperatures were kind of warm, melted,” he added. “I’d say we only had 2 inches up here in Jersey County.”

He said Highway Department workers didn’t need to apply salt to the roads overnight and have mostly been pushing slush off the roads this morning.

