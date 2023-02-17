JERSEYVILLE - Early voting in Jersey County begins in less than a week on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for the consolidated election on April 4. While Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford said she expects voter turnout to be more of a gradual buildup this election, there are a few contested races in Jerseyville that should draw some attention, including the race for Mayor.

“Normally, consolidated elections are not high-turnout elections, so I don’t anticipate this to be nearly as big as your typical general election - and particularly with early voting this early on, I don’t anticipate a rush to the doors,” Warford said. “But as it gets closer to election time, I’m sure it will pick up and hopefully we’ll have a decent turnout.

“The City of Jerseyville has a few contested races for their commissioners and Mayor which are drawing some attention, so I’ll be curious to see how that affects our turnout,” she added. “Jersey Community School Board, there are five individuals running for four open seats there, so that could draw some interest as well.”

Current Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell is not seeking re-election, so candidates Kevin Stork, Lawrence Welsh, and Clifford Coats will be competing to become Jerseyville’s next mayor. Anthony Steckel and Lisa Fitzgibbons-Wieneke are looking to take Stork’s current seat as Commissioner of Accounts and Finance.

Nick Bexheti is seeking re-election as Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements against challengers John Miles and Chris Lorton. Zachary Crawford is seeking re-election as Jerseyville’s Commissioner of Public Property and will face challenger Dean Comer.

Commissioner of Public Health and Safety Stephen Pohlman is seeking re-election unopposed.

The candidates for Jersey 100 School Board are as follows: Township 8N Range 10W

Jake Warford



Brad E. Hagen

Township 8N Range 11W

DeWayne Lott

Township 8N Range 13W

David Gilman

Township 6N Range 12W

Judy K. Rowling

Early voting in Jersey County will open starting Feb. 23 at the Jersey County Clerk’s Office, located at 200 N. Lafayette Street in Jerseyville. Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

More information about early voting in Jersey County is available from the Jersey County Clerk website.

