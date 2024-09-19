jer

JERSEY COUNTY – Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten announced on Sept. 17, 2024, that felony charges have been filed against Robert B. Kallal, 58, of Dow, and Rusty C. Young, 64, of Alton, for knowingly producing cannabis plants, a Class 2 felony.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. According to Goetten, the investigation led to the surveillance of a cannabis field in rural Jersey County near Dow, where Kallal and Young were observed. On Sept. 14, 2024, deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two men and seized approximately 140 cannabis plants from the field.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns emphasized the legal restrictions surrounding cannabis cultivation in Illinois.

"Growing cannabis remains illegal in Illinois except under very specific conditions involving the very small amounts set forth in Illinois statutes," Manns said.

Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

