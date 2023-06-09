Jersey County Jail Taking Steps Against Drug Abuse
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns recently announced his Sheriff’s Office is utilizing various tools, programs, and partnerships in an effort to combat drug abuse among Jersey County Jail inmates. Manns said in a public service announcement on June 7 that these efforts are meant to “put them on a better path.”
“Jersey County Jail has a purpose. It is used to incarcerate those who violate the laws of our society,” Manns said. “Still, for those inmates who do not end up in prison, if there are opportunities to put them on a better path, it is our belief that we should try. If we could right the path of even one inmate out of fifty, we would likely prevent future crimes and make our county even safer. That is the goal.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Manns added that state laws and the current political climate call for “a more comprehensive approach” to law enforcement. He said illegal drug distribution, use, and abuse is “perhaps the most serious and pervasive criminal threat” in Jersey County, and that it affects the entire community.
“Drug abuse affects all of us. Can you think of a family who has not been touched by illegal drugs? Whose family has not had a member who was a drug user or the victim of a drug-related crime?” he said. “It affects all of us, which means all of us must think about how we can affect it. JCSO (Jersey County Sheriff’s Office) Corrections is doing their part in the Jersey County Jail.”
He then outlined the steps his office his taken recently and plans to take in the future:
The JCH MAR Clinic has been utilizing MAR to assist individuals with addiction since 2019. As part of the new partnership, JCH sought and obtained a grant to implement the MAR program in the Jersey County Jail. Manns added that the program's logistics are still being worked through, but they are hoping to implement it very soon.
JCH Health Care is hosting a "Community Conversation on Opioid Use Disorder” throughout the month of June, with more details available on the flyer below this story. Manns encouraged the community to attend these events to learn more about this issue.
“At the JCSO, we know that the most complex societal problems require the participation, knowledge, and assistance of the whole community. No one entity can tackle it on their own,” he said. “If you have a loved one with a SUD or are interested in how MAR can help protect our community, please consider attending one of these conversations.”
More like this: