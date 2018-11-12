This photo shows South State Street in Jerseyville, the block between Arch and Pearl streets. The nearest building on the left is the Daniels Building, where Affordable Treasures is now located. The next two buildings to the right of the Daniels Building today house Children and Family Services and Kirby’s Drug Store. The building on the corner is the Carlin Building, which served as State Bank of Jerseyville until 1972. It was then Roach’s Shoe Store. Today, it houses a number of offices.

The nearest two buildings on the right are no longer standing. Today, those two spots are occupied by Fran and Marilyn’s and Proof. The next building on the right is the home of Carla’s Red Bird Deli. The large brick building next to Red Bird Deli is where Mike’s Pizza was most recently located. This photo was taken sometime between 1900 and September 1901. The Ware building, where Mike’s Pizza was located, was built in 1900. The National Hotel, the building north of the Ware Building, was destroyed by fire in September 1901.

This historical photo is courtesy of the Jersey County Historical Society. For more information about the Historical Society, contact (618) 498-3514. The Jersey County Historical Society is located at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville. Genealogy research center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents can call and book tours, ask for at least five people on the tours. Facebook page ishttps://www.facebook.com/JerseyCountyHistoricalSociety/

