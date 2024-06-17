JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market is officially returning to City Center Plaza from June 18 to Sept. 24, 2024, with local vendors offering a variety of items each Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

This year’s Farmers & Artisan Market will return to City Center Plaza, located at 403 North State St. between Dairy Queen and Germania Brew Haus. No market will be held on July 9, 2024 due to the Jersey County Fair Parade.

The layout for this year’s event will be slightly different from last year, with attendees encouraged to park on the eastern side of the market, first utilizing the parking spaces at Lions Club Park and the nearby Feyerabend building. Some additional parking will be available in the southeastern portion of the market, as shown in the map below:

Article continues after sponsor message

All items sold at the Farmers & Artisan Market must be “handmade, homemade, or homegrown by the person, family or cooperative operating the booth.” The vendor registration process has also changed this year, as detailed in the 2024 vendor registration form.

Completed forms must be returned to the Jersey County Business Association via email at info@jcba-il.us or in person or by mail at 209 N State St., Jerseyville, IL 62052 at least one day prior to the market or markets vendors wish to attend. For more information about booth pricing and other details for vendors, see the updated registration form here.

For weekly updates on what vendors to expect and more as this year’s market continues, stay tuned to the Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market Facebook page. To find out more, call the Jersey County Business Association at 618-639-5222 or visit jcba-il.us/market.

More like this: