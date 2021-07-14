SEE VIDEO:

JERSEY - The Jersey County Fair Talent Show on Tuesday night once again featured area talent, and Quinn Perez, from the Alton area, emerged senior division champion, while Stella Bechtold of Jerseyville was junior division title winner.

Perez performed a classical vocal piece, while Bechtold did a jazz dance solo.

Lily Ingram of Jerseyville won the senior division People’s Choice Award with a vocal solo. Makenna Brunaugh of Jerseyville captured the junior division People’s Choice award with a vocal and guitar solo.

“We had five senior acts and four junior acts, but they were all super high-quality people,” said Connor Ashlock, the talent show coordinator. “I was super impressed with the talent level.”

Ashlock pointed out that first-place Jersey County Fair Talent Show winners will compete in the state fair convention crown competition in January in Springfield at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Ashlock said he thoroughly enjoyed working with his other committee members Holly Steckel, Taylor Stocks, Kallie Flowers, and Kary Jo Alexander. Ashlock also saluted the former long-time Talent Show Director Alex Foster for his years of work and inspiration for his success.

The 60th Edition of the Miss Jersey County Pageant is Wednesday night at the Jersey fairgrounds. The International Rodeo Show is Thursday night, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Super Showdown is Friday night, then there will be a tractor pull action Saturday night. The Demolition Derby concludes the fair starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

