JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey County Fair Talent Show competition was again one to remember Tuesday night.

Autumn Sturhan was the Jazz Dance Senior Division champion with a jazz dance solo and Emma and Anna Beauchamp were the Junior Division Champions with a vocal duet.

“Things went wonderfully this year,” Alex Foster, who coordinates the talent show, said. “We opened it up to other counties this year. The talent from Jersey County and outside was exceptional and the show was great.”

Foster described Sturhan and Emma and Anna Beauchamp as exceptionally talented.

“Anna and Emma are from Jersey County and were adorable,” he said. “I was blown away how they did such a very difficult duet and their stage presence was just amazing. I can’t think of any other word to describe them both as ‘precious.’ I am so grateful they were in the show.”

Foster described Autumn as a consummate professional.

“She drove all the way from Quincy to participate and she was a model for professionalism,” he said. “She showed up and did a quick marking on stage and waited patiently back stage for her turn. When I saw her dance, I was taken with her beautiful technique and great stage presence. I am glad the judges saw the ability.”

Foster issued a special thank you to all of the participants and volunteers involved. He said overall, there was a large crowd present for the talent show.

“I think everyone there had a good time and it was very entertaining,” he said.

These are the Jersey County Fair Talent Show results:

Senior Division Champion - Miss Autumn Sturhahn - Jazz Dance Solo

Daughter of Dr. & Mrs. K.J. & DAunn Sturhahn of Quincy, IL

Junior Division Champions - Emma & Anna Beauchamp - Vocal Duet

Article continues after sponsor message

Twin Daughters of Mr. & Mrs. Brett & Melissa Beauchamp of Jerseyville

Final Results include:

Senior Division:

1st - Autumn Sturhahn, Jazz Dance Solo

2nd - Grant Morgan Vocal Solo

3rd - Briley Blade, Cade Kitzmiller, Charlie Simcox, Chance Trisler-Vocal/Instrumental Ensemble

4th - Josiah Cannon Vocal/Guitar Solo

5th - Amanda Epps

Junior Division:

1st - Anna & Emma Beauchamp Vocal Duet

2nd - Open Call Dance Company "Hard Knock Life" Jayda Bodenbach, Madalyn Bodenbach, Ariana Davis, Amelia Carter, Makayla McCormick, Natalie Hill, Lucy Fritz, Kaelyn Drainer - Tap Dance Ensemble

3rd - Anna Dial Harp Solo

4th - Open Call Dance Company "Stop! Thief!" Cora Schroeder, Jayda Bodenbach, Madalyn Bodenbach, Ariana Davis, Amelia Carter, Makayla McCormick, Makayla Militzer-Baker - Dance Ensemble

5th - Bernie & Jack Dohrn Piano Duet

Autumn Sturhahn, Emma & Anna Beauchamp will represent Jersey County at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, IL on January 20, 2018.

More like this:

Related Video: