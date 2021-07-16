SEE VIDEO:

JERSEY - Despite some wet weather, the Jersey County Fair had another successful night on Thursday with some excellent International Professional Rodeo competition.

Jake Roddy, ranked No. 1 in bull riding, and Augustus Jones, No. 1 in saddle bronc riding, both won their categories and were crowd favorites.

Other winners were:

Cow Girl Barrel Racing - Lindsey Leverington.

Article continues after sponsor message

Team Roping Winner - Jack Kraus, Chris Collier.

40 and Over Tie-Down Roping - Shane Wesley.

Regular Tie-Down Roping - Hadley Deshazo.

Tom Moore, the Roping spokesperson, said Friday night’s Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown has been canceled Friday morning because of the weather, but the rest of the fair will continue during the day and evening with rides, entertainment, and concessions.

Saturday night is a Shootout Night of Tractor Pulls that starts at 6 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Demolition Derby is set as the grand finale. The fair closes Sunday, July 18.

Moore said despite a 1.5-hour delay, they had a great, enthusiastic crowd on Thursday night.

“We were very pleased with the turnout of our contestants and the competition,” he said of Thursday evening. “We have to thank the crowd for turning out on all the nights.”

More like this:

Related Video: