The Jersey County Fair Parade was what everyone bargained for and more on Tuesday night.

There were queen candidates, young and old, businesses with floats, the Jersey Community High School marching band, fire and law enforcement vehicles and a lot of candy tossed to the hundreds who lined the street.

Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said it was a great parade for the community once again.

“My wife, Andrea, runs the parade and this was her 10th or 11th parade,” he said. “It just keeps growing and growing. We had a really good parade. We have just amazing support.”

Stan Sinclair was one such person lining the sidelines where the parade started. He is one of the long-time owners of Sinclair Grocery in Jerseyville. He beamed with pride as each float, every queen candidate drove past him and waved to nearly every one.

“We are trying to bring hometown pride back to Jerseyville,” he said. “A parade like this helps that.”

Sinclair Grocery is marking its 75th anniversary in Jerseyville this month.

Tom Moore, treasurer of the Jersey County Fair, said the parade went off without a hitch.

“It was a smooth night,” he said.

These were the float winners:

Best Overall – First Assembly of God, Jerseyville

Most Appealing - South Side Auto

Best Participation – Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab

Best Followed Theme – Jerseyville Public Library

Most Complex – Marshall’s Buick

Most Creative – Security Financing

The Jersey County Queen Pageant is the big attraction tonight at the fair, starting at 7 p.m. Grandstand adult tickets are $6; grandstand children seats are $2 for 12 and under; and track seats are $8.

