JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Fair saw the crowning of its new royalty on Saturday night, with Emma McCormick named Miss Jersey County 2024. The pageant, held at the fairgrounds, also recognized Kylie Muntz as Little Miss Jersey County.

McCormick and Muntz were selected from a group of contestants who participated in various events throughout the evening, showcasing their poise, talent, and community spirit. The pageant is a long-standing tradition at the Jersey County Fair, drawing participants and spectators from across the county.

"All the girls competing did a wonderful job," organizers said, acknowledging the effort and dedication displayed by each contestant. The event aims to celebrate local youth and foster a sense of community pride.

The Jersey County Fair, an annual event, features a range of activities and competitions, including livestock shows, carnival rides, and entertainment for all ages. The pageant is one of the highlights, drawing significant attention and support from the local community.

As Miss Jersey County, McCormick will represent Jersey County at various events and functions throughout the year, serving as an ambassador for the fair and the community. Muntz, as Little Miss Jersey County, will also take part in similar roles suited to her age group.

The crowning of McCormick and Muntz marks the beginning of their journey as the faces of the Jersey County Fair, embodying the values and traditions of the event.

