Jersey County Fair fans were treated to an exceptional night of bull riding and barrel racing on Thursday night, Fair Treasurer Tom Moore said.

Bullriders from across the U.S. traveled to Jerseyville to participate in the bull riding barrel competition.

Ryan Essenpreis of Lebanon captured first place in bull riding, presented by C-Bar Rodeo Company in Farina. Kevin McKeeman of Monterey, Ind., finished second.

“We had a really nice show for men with 18 contestants,” Moore said.

There were 38 ladies entered in the barrel racing and the first place trophy went to Paige Essenpreis of Lebanon. Shelley Essenpreis of Lebanon was second place.

“We had a nice turnout and have had a very good week,” Moore said. “We are very satisfied and looking forward to the trucks and tractor pull tonight.”

