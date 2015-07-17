 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 SEE JERSEY COUNTY FAIR BULL RIDING, BARREL RACING VIDEO BELOW:

Jersey County Fair fans were treated to an exceptional night of bull riding and barrel racing on Thursday night, Fair Treasurer Tom Moore said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bullriders from across the U.S. traveled to Jerseyville to participate in the bull riding barrel competition.

Ryan Essenpreis of Lebanon captured first place in bull riding, presented by C-Bar Rodeo Company in Farina. Kevin McKeeman of Monterey, Ind., finished second.

“We had a really nice show for men with 18 contestants,” Moore said.

There were 38 ladies entered in the barrel racing and the first place trophy went to Paige Essenpreis of Lebanon. Shelley Essenpreis of Lebanon was second place.

“We had a nice turnout and have had a very good week,” Moore said. “We are very satisfied and looking forward to the trucks and tractor pull tonight.”

More like this:

Aug 9, 2023 - Illinois State Fair Announces 2023 Theme Days

Jun 19, 2023 - Illinois Boots & Saddle Club Hosts Horse Races, Plans For More

Jul 10, 2023 - Annual Trailnet "I Scream For Ice Cream" July Bike Ride Sunday Attracts Over 600

Aug 10, 2023 - A Community Tradition-Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department Cooks Up Andria’s Steak Sandwiches Year Over Year

Sep 12, 2023 - 2023 Illinois State Fair Sets Historic Attendance Records

Related Video:

Jersey County Fair Bull Riding and Barrels Competitions

2014 Jersey County Bull Riding & Barrels

 