Jersey County Fair chair calls Tuesday 'another beautiful parade' full of participation
SEE PHOTO GALLERY:
JERSEYVILLE - There is an old saying that attitude is everything and Jersey County Fair Board Chair Phil Ringhausen said people’s attitudes couldn’t have been better for the annual parade Tuesday night, despite high temperatures.
Continuing a long-standing tradition, families and friends again packed State Street in Jerseyville on Tuesday night to watch the fair parade. This year's parade theme was “A Jersey County Adventure.”
“We had a beautiful parade,” Jersey County Fair Board Chairman Phil Ringhausen said. “Overall, it was great. It was nice people worked so well together. People’s attitudes were really great and everything fell into place for the parade.”
These were the float winners:
- Best Overall Float - Monsanto
- Most Appealing Float - Farm and Home
- Best Followed Theme - Jerseyville Library
- Best Participation - Boy Scouts
- Most Complex - 1st MidAmerica
- Most Creative - Pam Warford
At 7 tonight, the Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant will be held.
The Jersey County Fair IPRA Rodeo is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
