JERSEYVILLE - There is an old saying that attitude is everything and Jersey County Fair Board Chair Phil Ringhausen said people’s attitudes couldn’t have been better for the annual parade Tuesday night, despite high temperatures.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, families and friends again packed State Street in Jerseyville on Tuesday night to watch the fair parade. This year's parade theme was “A Jersey County Adventure.”

“We had a beautiful parade,” Jersey County Fair Board Chairman Phil Ringhausen said. “Overall, it was great. It was nice people worked so well together. People’s attitudes were really great and everything fell into place for the parade.”

These were the float winners:

Best Overall Float - Monsanto

Most Appealing Float - Farm and Home

Best Followed Theme - Jerseyville Library

Best Participation - Boy Scouts

Most Complex - 1st MidAmerica

Most Creative - Pam Warford

At 7 tonight, the Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant will be held.

The Jersey County Fair IPRA Rodeo is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

