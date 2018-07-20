JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Fair Treasurer Tom Moore labeled this year's Demolition Derby as "the best in the past decade," in an interview this week.

The Demolition Derby was held Sunday, July 15, and more than 40 were entered in this year's competition.

“We had a lot of compliments about the Demolition Derby,” Moore said. “We were really pleased with it and the participation."

The winners of this year's derby were as follows:

Bone Stock Compact Cars - John White

Compact Class - Colton McGuire

Bone Stock Class - Brandon Beatty

Stock Class - Rodney Gress

