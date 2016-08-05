JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander confirmed Friday afternoon that a body had been found in the county on Thursday.

Alexander did not confirm nor deny that the body was that of Dean March, 25, who was reported missing to the Jersey County Sheriff’s office earlier in the week by family members in Delhi. Speculation is that the body found was that of March, but that has not been confirmed by the coroner’s office or local law enforcement.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department said information would be released to the press at 10 a.m. on Saturday with details about the body being found.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark Kallal said Thursday afternoon while still serving as Jersey County sheriff that March’s friends have said he likes to take walks in the woods. Kallal said friends questioned whether he had done that when he went missing. He also reported March’s mother said she had last seen him on July 5, but there are other official reports of people seeing him as late as July 16 to July 23.

Kallal was Jersey County sheriff as of Thursday, Aug. 4. Kallal's last day was Thursday. He has retired to move to Texas and be with his wife, who now works in the state.

According to the Jersey County Board agenda for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, meeting, the board will discuss and vote on the appointment of John Wimmersberg to the sheriff’s position.

More like this: