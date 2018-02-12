JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association is once again pleased to offer this valuable small business resource to the area.

On Wednesday, February 28, local business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the region are invited to meet the SIUE Small Business Development Center Team and participate in one-on-one counseling sessions from 10 am-12 pm at 1st Presbyterian Church at 400 S. State Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Parking is available in the lot directly across from the church on Carpenter Street.

Staff from Illinois Metro East SBDC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will be available to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to

business financing

marketing assistance

social media strategy

business plans

expansion opportunities

buy and selling a business

state/federal regulations

exporting and international trade

The SBDC Day runs from 10 am to 2 pm with a one hour “The Power of Marketing Your Small Business” Workshop, presented by Keith Thorn of Keith Thorn, LLC starting at 12pm (noon). Lunch will be catered by Red Bird Deli. For more information on Red Bird Deli, visit their Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/Redbird.deli/

This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to discover the valuable business resources that the SBDC has to offer.

Attendees wanting to meet privately with a SBDC counselor are encouraged to request a 30-minute appointment by calling 618/650-2929.

Metro East SBDC Director JoAnn DiMaggio May finds these open house events an effective way to connect with local business community.

“We always enjoy SBDC Community Days and truly appreciate Beth and the JCBA serving as our host,” said Di Maggio May. “It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses to survive and thrive.”

Di Maggio May and her staff plan to hold at least ten SBDC Days in 2018.

The Metro East SBDC assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDCs in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no-cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

