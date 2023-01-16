JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Arts Council is excited to announce its latest lineup of classes.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 1- 2 p.m. –Join Meagan McGlasson to learn how to recycle and reuse your calendars by transforming them into adorable gift bags. This class is for those 16 and over. All materials are supplied, and the cost is $10 per person.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 - 9:30 p.m. – Looking for special something to hang on your door? Join Trudy Cairns to create a super cute cow sporting a wreath collar. The $40 fee includes the 18” door hanger and all acrylic painting supplies.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 - 8 p.m. – Celebrate the feast of St. Brigid’s with Rhonda Allen, as she teaches how to create a St. Brigid’s Cross. Those 10 and older are welcome to attend. The $10 fee includes all supplies.

Friday, Feb. 3, 6 - 10 p.m. – Participants will create a beautiful 16” by 20” winter scene using oil-on-oil techniques taught by Bob Ross certified teacher Julie Wock. The cost is $40, and all materials are included. This class is for those 18 and older.

Monday, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – Join Joan Dougherty for a 4-week class that focuses on making zipper pouches and a large tote bag. Participants will need 2 yards of material for the outside of the bags and 2 years of material for the inside of the bags. The $25 supply fee per participant covers the cost of interfacing. This class is for those 10 and older.

Pre-registration and payment is required for all classes. Visit the Arts Council’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jerseycountyartscouncil to register. If you have questions or need a registration form, contact the Arts Council at jerseycountyartscouncil@gmail.com or 618-639-5232.

