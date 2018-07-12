JERSEYVILLE – Jersey County Against Drugs and Jersey County Health Department are pleased to announce they have received 2,000 drug deactivation packets from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation. The packets will support the initiative to provide a safe and relevant disposal method for unused and expired prescription drugs.

The deactivation packets allow the local community access to a safe and secure disposal method of prescription drugs that could have the potential of ending up in the hands of the non-prescribed owner of the medication. The deactivation packets are available at the following places, in Jersey County: Jersey County Health Department, Medicine Shoppe, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, Jersey Community Hospital and Jerseyville City Police Department, in Greene County: Greene County Health Department, Pharmacy Plus and Carrollton City Police Department.

“The use of opioids impacts communities nationwide. These deactivation packets allow the community to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs in their own home. The packets are easy to use and effective. By using these packets to dispose of medication, you are helping combat the epidemic of opioid abuse and misuse. If these packets are not available, you can dispose of your unused and expired prescription drugs at the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, the Jerseyville City Police Department and the Carrollton City Police Department.” Christine Smith, BSN, RN, Jersey County Health Department.

In 2017, The AmerisourceBergen Foundation initiated a program to provide communities with a relevant means of disposing unused and expired prescription drugs.

Jersey County Against Drugs focuses to develop and offer the highest quality of prevention, intervention and awareness education programs to help keep youth healthy and drug free.

