JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander confirmed a deceased male was found in a vehicle on Huff Lane in Jersey with the person inside around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Alexander said positive identification of the individual had not been completed by Friday afternoon and that the coroner’s office continued to investigate.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner said it is possible it is someone born in the 1970s that has a known medical condition, but he said he could not confirm that or the person’s name until positive identification was completed.

Alexander said the deceased male apparently died of natural causes.

“We did not find any reasons to suspect foul play,” he said.

More like this:

Today - Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler Faces Questions At Board Meeting From State's Attorney

3 days ago - Jeffrey McElroy Leaves Legacy With His Unforgettable Work As Florist, Person, In Wood River

Jan 5, 2024 - Missing Boy Located By Alton Police and Is Safe

6 days ago - Godfrey Director of Maintenance Shares Tips on Navigating Roads with Plows and Salt Trucks

Jan 9, 2024 - Local Environmental Advocate Explains Madison County Adopt-a-Highway Program, Money Toward Clean-Up Efforts, More

 