JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander confirmed a deceased male was found in a vehicle on Huff Lane in Jersey with the person inside around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Alexander said positive identification of the individual had not been completed by Friday afternoon and that the coroner’s office continued to investigate.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner said it is possible it is someone born in the 1970s that has a known medical condition, but he said he could not confirm that or the person’s name until positive identification was completed.

Alexander said the deceased male apparently died of natural causes.

“We did not find any reasons to suspect foul play,” he said.

More like this: