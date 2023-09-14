JERSEYVILLE - Seventh-grader Jackson Berghoff has been selected as Jersey Community Middle School’s Student of the Month for September. Principal Thomas Leslie said Berghoff was chosen for his strong work ethic, positive attitude, and more.

Berghoff is being recognized as a Jersey Community Middle School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

“Jackson is such a bright young man!” Leslie said. “He is a strong leader who possesses a tremendous work ethic and positive attitude.”

Berghoff keeps himself busy both in and out of school. He has been a member of the middle school band for two years and has also been involved with the Youth Activation Committee for one year.

Outside of school, Berghoff said he enjoys playing basketball and tennis, as well as spending time with his family. When he’s not playing a sport or spending quality family time, he said he usually likes to spend his free time taking care of his dog or practicing his saxophone skills.

This isn’t Berghoff’s first time being named Student of the Month - he was previously named Student of the Month in fifth and sixth grade, making this his third consecutive school year to achieve the honor. Among his other accomplishments is a Band Award he received in sixth grade for his dedication and hard work for the band.

Berghoff also has the rest of his academic roadmap laid out pretty clearly.

“When I graduate from JCHS, I want to go to L&C then ISU or SIUE to become a civil or mechanical engineer,” he said.

Berghoff concluded by adding that he works hard “to be a good role model for my classmates and younger students.”

Congratulations to Berghoff for this recognition by Jersey Community Middle School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

