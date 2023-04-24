JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Middle School Youth Activation Committee is honoring first responders by hosting them for free donuts and coffee on Tuesday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 8:40a.m. The event is for all Jersey County first responders, including Jersey County EMTs, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel.

Substance Use Prevention Services (SUPS) Grant Coordinator Rita Robinson said the goal of this event is to honor the “local heroes” of Jersey County.

“Sometimes our kids think of heroes as the Hollywood stars or cartoon characters, and what’s true is our local heroes, our first responders are our local heroes,” Robinson said.

The Youth Activation Committee is comprised of JCMS Students who are recognizing substance use prevention next week. One of the daily activity plans was to have a dress-up day where kids would dress up as first responders, but they decided to invite actual first responders to honor them this way instead, Robinson said.

Substance Abuse Educator Rich Portwood added: “Yes, I know the donuts are stereotypical, but who doesn't love donuts?”

For more information, contact rita.robinson@jersey100.org or rich.portwood@jersey100.org.

