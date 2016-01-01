Jersey Community Hospital medical staff donates to Toys for Tots
January 1, 2016 3:05 PM
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Hospital medical staff has a heart for others in the community and recently they showed it, collecting $500 for the Toys for Tots Program.
The donations were collected prior to the Christmas holiday season.
Pictured is Dr. Cristy Elving and Victoria Hargrave, volunteer for the Toys for Tot Program.