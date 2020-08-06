JERSEYVILLE – After reviewing more than 60 resumes from across the nation, the Jersey Community Hospital Board of Directors announces Beth King as the next chief executive officer.

Ms. King will be responsible and accountable for managing all administrative and health care activities for the hospital. As chief executive officer, she will provide overall leadership and direction for all professional, administrative, technical and clerical employees, ensuring the delivery of quality health care and supporting ongoing improvement efforts. She will also work closely with and collaborate with other organizations to maintain open communication and meet the needs of the local community.

As a strategic and data-driven leader with over 20 years of healthcare experience in finance, administration, and operations; Ms. King brings a track record of partnering with stakeholders and maintaining open lines of communication in pursuit of shared organizational goals. She began her career in public accounting at KPMG specializing in healthcare for 13 years, and also spent time at BroMenn Healthcare in Bloomington, IL and as a Principal at Stone Carlie LLP in Clayton, MO leading their not-for-profit business unit. Most recently, she has served as the Chief Financial Officer at JCH for the past 6 years where she engaged in strategic growth and finance initiatives, and enjoyed problem solving, teambuilding, leadership development, and staff mentoring. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. She also sits on various community boards and is actively involved in community events and fundraising efforts. “I am honored and excited to be able to bring my past experience in healthcare operations and finance to my hometown community hospital. Over my career, I have seen healthcare system operations all over the country and feel blessed to be able to bring that experience to JCH. Rural healthcare is vital to this community and I intend to ensure the highest quality healthcare stays right here in Jersey County.”

About Jersey Community Hospital

Jersey Community Hospital is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH is a general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with over 30 providers, and 25,000 sf wellness center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

