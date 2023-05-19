JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) is excited to announce the beginning of a $1.2 million transformative infrastructure upgrade project. The initiative aims to enhance our facilities, benefiting our patients, employees and the community. Supported by funding, in part, from the USDA, this project will include a new roadway entrance to Wock Lane for better traffic flow, a new 100 spot employee parking lot and the new JCH Memorial Walking Trail.

The centerpiece of this project is the development of a ½ mile JCH Memorial Walking Trail. This trail, funded in part by memorial gifts left to the JCH Foundation, will serve as a tribute to the visionaries of our JCH Wellness Center who were passionate about wellness on our campus. The walking trail will be available for use by our community members, staff and visitors.

Additionally, as part of the commitment made by JCH to support valued patients and employees, a new 100 spot employee parking lot is planned. The upgraded parking lot will offer centralized employee parking, ensuring more convenient parking for patients and their visitors. This enhancement aligns with ongoing efforts to create an exceptional patient experience at JCH.

The groundbreaking ceremony for these infrastructure upgrades took place on Friday, May 12th. Distinguished guests, including JCH Governing Board members, JCH Foundation Board members, JCH Executive Leadership, and representatives from the USDA and Senator Dick Durbin’s office gathered to celebrate this significant milestone.

"We are thrilled to embark on this infrastructure upgrade project, which reflects our dedication to our patients, employees and community," said JCH CEO, Beth King. "The memorial walking trail, expanded employee parking lot, and roadway entrance improvements will not only enhance our facilities but also enrich the overall experience for everyone who visits our campus. JCH remains committed to investing in our infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of our patients and the community.”

