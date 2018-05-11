Jersey Community High School to host youth summer camp programs
JERSEYVILLE - The following Youth Camps are being provided by the staff at JCHS. Registration can be done online at jersey100.revtrak.net through May 25th.
Click “Shop”at the top of the page and then click summer camps. Sign up for the camp(s) you wish, and when you are done, use the “Checkout” button to complete the payment and camp registration. Walk-in registrations will also be taken at the camp by completing a paper form available at https://goo.gl/QCfqTQ after May 25th and click the Summer Camps folder. There are forms available at the JCHS main office also.
May 30 - June 1 (skills) Boys’ Basketball stote.reeder@jersey100.org
June 4-6 (Team) Boys’ Basketball stote.reeder@jersey100.org
June 4 - June 7 Girls’ Basketball kevin.strebel@jersey100.org
June 4 - June 7 Baseball darren.perdun@jersey100.org
June 12 - June 15 5th Annual Acting brett.beauchamp@jersey100.org
June 18 - June 21 Boys’ Soccer scott.burney@jersey100.org
June 18 - June 21 Boys’ & Girls’ Tennis stote.reeder@jersey100.org
June 25 - June 30 Girls’ Soccer brad.kimble@jersey100.org
July 16 - July 19 Football (contact AD) scott.tonsor@jersey100.org
July 23 - July 26 Volleyball justin.wilhite@jersey100.org July 23 - July 27 Wrestling allen.snyder@jersey100.org
