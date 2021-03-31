JERSEY - Jersey Community High School senior Ian Sullivan has a simple way to describe the reason for his success - "hustle and determination."

Sullivan is the Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

“I felt I came ready to get better every day in basketball practice and games and worked as hard as I could to be the best teammate and leader I can for these guys," he said.

Sullivan extended thanks to his parents, four siblings, grandparents, coaches, and teammates for his success.

He started playing basketball in fifth-grade and he just loves the skill and hustle it requires to be good at basketball or any sport. He just loves competition whether it be any sport.

Stote Reeder is the head coach of the Jersey boys basketball squad. Sullivan also plays baseball and football for the Panthers. Sullivan also played golf this year since the football season was moved to spring.

He plans on playing baseball in college but is unsure where he will attend. He plans on majoring in business. He also has a 4.4 GPA.

