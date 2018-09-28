Jersey Community High School queen/king candidates are chosen, activities planned
In the above photo is the Jersey Community High School homecoming court. They are, left to right, Jordan Sibert & Ben Simpson (Sophomores), Brooke Anderson & Edward Roberts (Freshmen), the following 5 groups are Senior Court Chelsea Maag & Ryan Croxford, Kinley Brown & Brett Stackpole, Alexis Liles & John Collins, Madisyn Carpenter & Jay Goetten, Jordyn East & David Rogers. Abbey Hayes & Ross Hartley (Juniors)
HOMECOMING COURT 2018
Freshmen – Brooke Anderson & Edward Roberts
Sophomores – Jordan Sibert & Ben Simpson
Juniors – Abbey Hayes & Ross Hartley
Flower Girl & Crown Bearer – Cam Crnokrak & Rory Kallal
Senior King & Queen Candidates
Chelsea Maag & Ryan Croxford
Jordyn East & David Rogers
Kinley Brown & Brett Stackpole
Madisyn Carpenter & Jay Goetten
Alexis Liles & John Collins
ACTIVITIES WEEK OF HOMECOMING
COED KICKBALL
WED, Oct. 3, 2018 @ 6:30 Snyders Sports Complex
Bonfire following Kickball, Hot Dogs, Chips & Lemonade
C0ED VOLLEYBALL – JCHS Havens Gym
THURSDAY, Oct. 4, 2018 @ 3:30 p.m.
PEP ASSEMBLY AND PARADE, FRI. Oct. 5, 2018 @ 1:15
PREGAME ACTIVITIES & HOMECOMING SPIRIT,
FRIDAY, Oct. 5, 2018 @ 6:30
FOOTBALL GAME, FRIDAY, Oct. 5, 2018 @ 7:00
DANCE AND CORONATION, Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 @ 7:00
MONDAY, Oct. 1, 2018 – Destination
8th – Hawaiian
9th – Disneyland
10th – Texas
11th – Mardi Gras – New Orleans
12th – Upper East Side
Faculty - Any
TUESDAY, Oct. 2, 2018 – Marvel vs. DC
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 2018 - Alice in Wonderland
Characters
THURSDAY, Oct. 4, 2018 - Throwback
FRIDAY, October 5, 2018 – PANTHER SPIRIT DAY
(Must have Class Color or Panthers)
