Jersey Community High School queen/king candidates are chosen, activities planned Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. In the above photo is the Jersey Community High School homecoming court. They are, left to right, Jordan Sibert & Ben Simpson (Sophomores), Brooke Anderson & Edward Roberts (Freshmen), the following 5 groups are Senior Court Chelsea Maag & Ryan Croxford, Kinley Brown & Brett Stackpole, Alexis Liles & John Collins, Madisyn Carpenter & Jay Goetten, Jordyn East & David Rogers. Abbey Hayes & Ross Hartley (Juniors) HOMECOMING COURT 2018 Freshmen – Brooke Anderson & Edward Roberts

Sophomores – Jordan Sibert & Ben Simpson

Juniors – Abbey Hayes & Ross Hartley

Flower Girl & Crown Bearer – Cam Crnokrak & Rory Kallal

Senior King & Queen Candidates

Chelsea Maag & Ryan Croxford

Jordyn East & David Rogers

Kinley Brown & Brett Stackpole

Madisyn Carpenter & Jay Goetten

Alexis Liles & John Collins ACTIVITIES WEEK OF HOMECOMING COED KICKBALL

WED, Oct. 3, 2018 @ 6:30 Snyders Sports Complex

Bonfire following Kickball, Hot Dogs, Chips & Lemonade Article continues after sponsor message C0ED VOLLEYBALL – JCHS Havens Gym

THURSDAY, Oct. 4, 2018 @ 3:30 p.m. PEP ASSEMBLY AND PARADE, FRI. Oct. 5, 2018 @ 1:15

PREGAME ACTIVITIES & HOMECOMING SPIRIT,

FRIDAY, Oct. 5, 2018 @ 6:30

FOOTBALL GAME, FRIDAY, Oct. 5, 2018 @ 7:00

DANCE AND CORONATION, Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 @ 7:00 MONDAY, Oct. 1, 2018 – Destination

8th – Hawaiian

9th – Disneyland

10th – Texas

11th – Mardi Gras – New Orleans

12th – Upper East Side

Faculty - Any TUESDAY, Oct. 2, 2018 – Marvel vs. DC WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 2018 - Alice in Wonderland

Characters THURSDAY, Oct. 4, 2018 - Throwback

FRIDAY, October 5, 2018 – PANTHER SPIRIT DAY

(Must have Class Color or Panthers) More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip