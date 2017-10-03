Get The Latest News!

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Key Club recently sold sneakers in honor of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of Morgan Steckel. She was presented a check in the amount of $500 for the JDRF.

Also, JCHS, West Elementary, East Elementary, & Grafton Faculty and staff raised $700 for Quincy Mueller and the JCHS FFA donated $100 to Quincy.

Quincy was diagnosed with epilepsy in March of 2016. It was discovered through an EEG that Quincy was having absence seizures.

It has been a rude awakening at how dangerous this illness can be and it began a mission for his parents to provide Quincy with an Epilepsy Trained Service Dog so a donation was made to "Quincy's Paws Cause."

