JERSEYVILLE - Kevin Strebel has been relieved of his duties as the girl's basketball coach at Jersey Community High School, school officials said.



Strebel had a 114-75 record. Strebel has been a basketball coach for 24 years. He returned as the Jersey girls varsity coach when Stephanie Harris left following one season. The reasons for his dismissal are unclear.

Jersey Community High School finished 24-7 in 2020, the most victories since 1996 including an 8-2 Mississippi Valley Conference record.