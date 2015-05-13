Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Jersey Community High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Jersey Community High School, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Kari Jo Alexander

Newton James Alexander

Nicole Marie Allen

Kyle Everett Anderson

Keygan Avery Appel

Connor Lee Ashlock

Jeremy Edward Dean Aubuchon

Trevor Keith Ayres

Jonah Nathaniel Baalman

Alissa Marie Bailey

Jessica Diane Bailey

Doris LeAnn Baker

Gabriel Dalton Balz

William Anthony Bauer

Christopher James Belcher

Gregory Joseph Belcher III

David Michael Bishop

Parker Jensen Blackorby

Brennon James Blaine

Taylor Lynn Blaine

Amber Nicole Boda

Lauren Elizabeth Boschert

Kelsey Jo Brandon

Richard Cole Edward Branham

Delaney Ellen Bray

Jacob Ray Breitweiser

Zachary Alan Briggs

Hunter Zachary Bryant

Sarah Sabella Bryden

Madeline Lorine Cain

Diana Marie Calvin

Edward Richard Calvin

Caitlin Renee Carpunky

Jacob Benjamin Chandler

Kayla Lyn Conrad

Nicholas Alexander Cornell

Jane Taylor Cowan

Ethan Isaiah Cowell

Collin Dean Crawford

Katie Ann Marie Crawford

Landon William Crawford

Caitlin Elizabeth Critchfield

Sally Katherine Cronin

Christopher Edward Crotchett

Jami Lynn Crowe

Jesi Gail Crowe

Kara Marie Cunningham

Neal Austin Currie

Austin Lee Darr

Mikah Christian Davenport

Blake Austin Davis

Mallory Rose Deist

Nathan Alden Derham

Alexis Paige DeSherlia

Marissa Nicole Dugger

Katelyn Marie Dunham

Kasidee Nicole Michelle Elliott

Janie Estelle Eschbach

Matthew Nelson Evans

Peyton Leora Farley

Brittney Ann Farris

Lucas James Fester

Lynzey Renee Fitzgerrel

Richard Jerome Fosha

Cassandra Ann Foster

Haley Nichole Franklin

Zachary Robert Franklin

Breanne Nichole Freand

Thomas Patrick Freeman

Derek Lee Fricker

Enrique Antonio Garcia

Shelbi Lynne Garris

Martin Kendrick Genisio

Paytne Justine Godar

Stephen Jacob Godar

Jessica Taylor Goff

Paige Elizabeth Goheen

Billy James Greding

Mitchell Thomas Green

Saranda Rose Green

Nathan Charles Groppel

Sydney Ashton Hagen

Kristin Michelle Hall

Lauren Abagail Denise Hansen

Lynnsey Marie Hansen

Stephen Bradley Hardwick

Matthew Robert Harrelson

Wyatt Randall Hausman

Jayce Griffith Heberling

Jaime Michelle Herder

Tanner Joseph Herkert

Jozie Elizabeth Holden

Nicholas Patrick Howell

Holly Sue Imming

Hannah Kathleen Jackson

Miranda Elizabeth Jackson

John Alexander Jenkins

Dylan James Johns

Dylan Curtiss Johnson

Robyn Walker Johnson

Jordan Reilly Jones

Kaitlyn Rachel Jones

Sydney Lynn Jones

Ryan Anthony Kanallakan

Savannah Nicole Kanturek

Brendan Ray Kennedy

Christian Jeffrey Kimble

Micah Charles Kimble

Kelby William Kincade

Brittany Jane King-Rawlings

Drew Derek Kirby

Mitchell David Klunk

Sadie Jane Kraushaar

Riley Austin Krueger

Allyson LeAnne Kuehnel

Ashton Laine Kuehnel

Terah Leigh-Horton Lacy

Courtney Sue Lambert

Lauren Rena Layton

Jaleisa Darlene Marie Lee

Olivia Morgan Leopold

Brendan James Eldon Loellke

Shane Allen Long

Nolan Thomas Longley

Sydney Suzanne Lorsbach

Michael Dunn Lorton

Taylor Yvonne Lott

William Samuel Lott

Caleb Lee Love

Stephen Andrew Loy

Jarrick Kristopher Lumma

Olivia Kathryn Mapes

Kristen Elizabeth Marshall

Bailey Elizabeth McCarry

Ryan Patrick McGuire

Christian Alan McKennon

Jordan Mathew McQuaid

Jenna Ann Marie Medford

Alec Scott Merle

Jordan Allen Meyer

Clara Jane Miles

Shelby Diane Miles

Charles James Mincy

Devin Michael Montgomery

Morgan Marie Moore

Katie Nichole Morrow

William Anthony Mortland

David Michael Mozier

Shayne Austin Mundy

Ethan Michael Newton

Emily Sue Norris

Lucas Dominic Obertino

Tanner James Ontis

Catherine Anne Perkinson

Taylor Julieann Peters

Rebecca Ann Peterson

Ryan Scott Peterson

Andrew Christopher Phipps

Mitchell Kenneth Phipps

Marissa Linette Pickett

Carissa Jean Plunkett

Camryn Paige Poglajen

Joshua Brandon Powell

Joel David Ramsey

Anthony Paul Randolph

Danielle Marie Reef

Kathrine Rose Rethorn

Reahn Elaine Richards

Corey Allen Richardson

Abraham Bradley Ritchey

Sean Brennan Ritter

Hanna Lyn Roach

Stefanie Ranae Roberts

Jaidelynn Keeley Rogers

Lia Kristen Roundcount

Isaac Anthony Rowling

Zachary Lee Rowling

Daniel James Runge

Krista Nicole Russell

Sydney Layne Sauerwein

Lynzi Sheyenne Schaake

Cady Nicole Schleeper

Dylan Christopher Schmidt

Dominic Lynn Dale Schollmeyer

Carly Elizabeth Schroeder

Kaylie Reanne Schroeder

Michaela Kim Schuenke

Schon Michael Schwegel

Cassandra Marie Scott

Derek Lee Scott

Kirby Gene Scott

Nathan Dwayne Scott

Abbi Ann Senger

Madalyn Kathleen Shafer

Chelsea Nicole Shaw

Michael James Sheldon

Luke Richard Shively

Faith Marenda Short

Jordan Elizabeth Sievers

Katherine Elaine Smith

Ellen Kathleen Snyders

Hannah Renee Stamper

Ahbleza James Staples

Levi Joseph Staples

Maxwell Anthony Steckel

Matthew Douglas Stellhorn

Katie Marie Stemmler

Taylor Raeleigh Stocks

Evan Charles Strebel

Blane Richard Summers

Jaret Philip Summers

Makenzi Mae Summers

Sydni Gabriella Suttles

Morgan Danielle Tallman

Drew Anthony Tepen

Brianna Elizabeth Thompson

Elijah Dale Timmermeier

Kelsie Marie Tomerlin

Ellen Marie Tonsor

Brendan Jeffrey Vanost

Jacob Robert Varble

Jeremiah Eagle Voigt

Grant Patrick Walker

Kyle Lynn Walsh

Ethan James Ward

Noah Steven Williams

Jaron Thomas Wittman

Stone Rush Wittman

Adam Ray Woolsey

Whitney Nicole Wyman

Konor Joseph Yates

Kourtney Raylene Young

