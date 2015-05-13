Jersey Community High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Jersey Community High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Jersey Community High School, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Kari Jo Alexander
Newton James Alexander
Nicole Marie Allen
Kyle Everett Anderson
Keygan Avery Appel
Connor Lee Ashlock
Jeremy Edward Dean Aubuchon
Trevor Keith Ayres
Jonah Nathaniel Baalman
Alissa Marie Bailey
Jessica Diane Bailey
Doris LeAnn Baker
Gabriel Dalton Balz
William Anthony Bauer
Christopher James Belcher
Gregory Joseph Belcher III
David Michael Bishop
Parker Jensen Blackorby
Brennon James Blaine
Taylor Lynn Blaine
Amber Nicole Boda
Lauren Elizabeth Boschert
Kelsey Jo Brandon
Richard Cole Edward Branham
Delaney Ellen Bray
Jacob Ray Breitweiser
Zachary Alan Briggs
Hunter Zachary Bryant
Sarah Sabella Bryden
Madeline Lorine Cain
Diana Marie Calvin
Edward Richard Calvin
Caitlin Renee Carpunky
Jacob Benjamin Chandler
Kayla Lyn Conrad
Nicholas Alexander Cornell
Jane Taylor Cowan
Ethan Isaiah Cowell
Collin Dean Crawford
Katie Ann Marie Crawford
Landon William Crawford
Caitlin Elizabeth Critchfield
Sally Katherine Cronin
Christopher Edward Crotchett
Jami Lynn Crowe
Jesi Gail Crowe
Kara Marie Cunningham
Neal Austin Currie
Austin Lee Darr
Mikah Christian Davenport
Blake Austin Davis
Mallory Rose Deist
Nathan Alden Derham
Alexis Paige DeSherlia
Marissa Nicole Dugger
Katelyn Marie Dunham
Kasidee Nicole Michelle Elliott
Janie Estelle Eschbach
Matthew Nelson Evans
Peyton Leora Farley
Brittney Ann Farris
Lucas James Fester
Lynzey Renee Fitzgerrel
Richard Jerome Fosha
Cassandra Ann Foster
Haley Nichole Franklin
Zachary Robert Franklin
Breanne Nichole Freand
Thomas Patrick Freeman
Derek Lee Fricker
Enrique Antonio Garcia
Shelbi Lynne Garris
Martin Kendrick Genisio
Paytne Justine Godar
Stephen Jacob Godar
Jessica Taylor Goff
Paige Elizabeth Goheen
Billy James Greding
Mitchell Thomas Green
Saranda Rose Green
Nathan Charles Groppel
Sydney Ashton Hagen
Kristin Michelle Hall
Lauren Abagail Denise Hansen
Lynnsey Marie Hansen
Stephen Bradley Hardwick
Matthew Robert Harrelson
Wyatt Randall Hausman
Jayce Griffith Heberling
Jaime Michelle Herder
Tanner Joseph Herkert
Jozie Elizabeth Holden
Nicholas Patrick Howell
Holly Sue Imming
Hannah Kathleen Jackson
Miranda Elizabeth Jackson
John Alexander Jenkins
Dylan James Johns
Dylan Curtiss Johnson
Robyn Walker Johnson
Jordan Reilly Jones
Kaitlyn Rachel Jones
Sydney Lynn Jones
Ryan Anthony Kanallakan
Savannah Nicole Kanturek
Brendan Ray Kennedy
Christian Jeffrey Kimble
Micah Charles Kimble
Kelby William Kincade
Brittany Jane King-Rawlings
Drew Derek Kirby
Mitchell David Klunk
Sadie Jane Kraushaar
Riley Austin Krueger
Allyson LeAnne Kuehnel
Ashton Laine Kuehnel
Terah Leigh-Horton Lacy
Courtney Sue Lambert
Lauren Rena Layton
Jaleisa Darlene Marie Lee
Olivia Morgan Leopold
Brendan James Eldon Loellke
Shane Allen Long
Nolan Thomas Longley
Sydney Suzanne Lorsbach
Michael Dunn Lorton
Taylor Yvonne Lott
William Samuel Lott
Caleb Lee Love
Stephen Andrew Loy
Jarrick Kristopher Lumma
Olivia Kathryn Mapes
Kristen Elizabeth Marshall
Bailey Elizabeth McCarry
Ryan Patrick McGuire
Christian Alan McKennon
Jordan Mathew McQuaid
Jenna Ann Marie Medford
Alec Scott Merle
Jordan Allen Meyer
Clara Jane Miles
Shelby Diane Miles
Charles James Mincy
Devin Michael Montgomery
Morgan Marie Moore
Katie Nichole Morrow
William Anthony Mortland
David Michael Mozier
Shayne Austin Mundy
Ethan Michael Newton
Emily Sue Norris
Lucas Dominic Obertino
Tanner James Ontis
Catherine Anne Perkinson
Taylor Julieann Peters
Rebecca Ann Peterson
Ryan Scott Peterson
Andrew Christopher Phipps
Mitchell Kenneth Phipps
Marissa Linette Pickett
Carissa Jean Plunkett
Camryn Paige Poglajen
Joshua Brandon Powell
Joel David Ramsey
Anthony Paul Randolph
Danielle Marie Reef
Kathrine Rose Rethorn
Reahn Elaine Richards
Corey Allen Richardson
Abraham Bradley Ritchey
Sean Brennan Ritter
Hanna Lyn Roach
Stefanie Ranae Roberts
Jaidelynn Keeley Rogers
Lia Kristen Roundcount
Isaac Anthony Rowling
Zachary Lee Rowling
Daniel James Runge
Krista Nicole Russell
Sydney Layne Sauerwein
Lynzi Sheyenne Schaake
Cady Nicole Schleeper
Dylan Christopher Schmidt
Dominic Lynn Dale Schollmeyer
Carly Elizabeth Schroeder
Kaylie Reanne Schroeder
Michaela Kim Schuenke
Schon Michael Schwegel
Cassandra Marie Scott
Derek Lee Scott
Kirby Gene Scott
Nathan Dwayne Scott
Abbi Ann Senger
Madalyn Kathleen Shafer
Chelsea Nicole Shaw
Michael James Sheldon
Luke Richard Shively
Faith Marenda Short
Jordan Elizabeth Sievers
Katherine Elaine Smith
Ellen Kathleen Snyders
Hannah Renee Stamper
Ahbleza James Staples
Levi Joseph Staples
Maxwell Anthony Steckel
Matthew Douglas Stellhorn
Katie Marie Stemmler
Taylor Raeleigh Stocks
Evan Charles Strebel
Blane Richard Summers
Jaret Philip Summers
Makenzi Mae Summers
Sydni Gabriella Suttles
Morgan Danielle Tallman
Drew Anthony Tepen
Brianna Elizabeth Thompson
Elijah Dale Timmermeier
Kelsie Marie Tomerlin
Ellen Marie Tonsor
Brendan Jeffrey Vanost
Jacob Robert Varble
Jeremiah Eagle Voigt
Grant Patrick Walker
Kyle Lynn Walsh
Ethan James Ward
Noah Steven Williams
Jaron Thomas Wittman
Stone Rush Wittman
Adam Ray Woolsey
Whitney Nicole Wyman
Konor Joseph Yates
Kourtney Raylene Young
More like this: