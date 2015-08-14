JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School’s head football coach Dave Jacobs is pleased with the work ethic and attitude of his young team.

The Panthers started formal season workouts on Monday and Jacobs said things are going great.

“The kids are working extremely hard,” he said. “I am pleased with the vibe I am getting from the kids. We have some new faces on our coaching staff and they are really jelling. Things are really coming together nicely.”

Each year, Jacobs said he loves it when practice begins.

“I love the kids,” he said. “it is so fun to be around them. This is my fifth year here. I know the boys and have watched them come through the program. When we start coaching and teaching these kids, that is the fun part.”

Leaders returning for Jersey are senior lineman James Medford and running back John Pirtle. “James had a really good off season and good summer and he is really leading us,” Jacobs said. “John had a broken collarbone and missed last year but he is coming back. He leads by example. Mitch Goetten is another strong player on defense at linebacker. Cole Berry is a strong force for the Panthers so far at the center position, said Jacobs.

Sophomore Drew Sauerwein right now has the nod at the quarterback position and has great potential, Jacobs said.

“He is very talented,” said Jacobs.

Sophomore Blake Wittman joins Sauerwein as a strong candidate. He was a starter until the third game last year at cornerback until he was injured with missed the rest of the season, but is healthy this year.

Jacobs said the Mississippi Valley Conference is loaded with great players this year.

“We divide our season into three – pre-conference, then the conference grind and finish with Mattoon,” Jacobs said. “It will be some great football. I am pleased with the attitude of the kids. Our numbers in our freshman class are down a little bit, but I have always believed in quality not necessarily quantity. The future of our team is very bright. We have a lot of good sophomores and juniors who will see a lot of varsity playing time this year.”

