The All-Mississippi Valley Conference football team has been announced and there are several area players on the list.

First Team Selections were as follows:

Center - Destin Voegel of Highland

Guard - Ben Barbour of Triad and Sam Buck of Highland

Tackle - Kaeden Toenyes of CM, Brett Howard of Waterloo

Running Back - Sam Yager of Mascoutah, Logan Chandler of Jersey and Evan Davis of CM

Quarter Back - Chase Hanson of Mascoutah

Receiver - Aiden Jones of Waterloo, Luke Parmentier of CM, Cade Altadonna of Highland

Defensive Line - Thomas Conroy of Mascoutah, Everett Walsh of Triad, Logan Vidmar of Highland and Drew Goff of Waterloo

Linebacker - Kaden Marmon of Triad, Liam Gallagher of Highland, Logan Will of Mascoutah and Andrew Gula of Triad

Defensive Back - Cedric Rhodes of Mascoutah, Logan Turbyfill of CM, Edward Roberts of Jersey, Roger Wolf of Triad.

Kicker - Aiden Jones of Mascoutah

Returner - Aiden Jones of Mascoutah and Sam Yager of Triad

Second Team Selections were as follows:

Center - Cole Van Tiegham of Triad

Guard - Jaiden Cleveland of Mascoutah and Evan Fink of Waterloo

Tackle - Nate Engler of Triad, Melvin Hodge of CM and Evan Stevens of Mascoutah

Running Back - Kevin Brown of Mascoutah, Grant Thuer of Jersey and Miguel Gonzales of CM

Quarterback - Brent Wuebbels of Highland

Receiver - Dustin Crawford of Waterloo, Shaun Kendrick of Mascoutah and Adam Yount of Waterloo

Defensive Line - David Polaski of Mascoutah, Collin Kigin of CM, Bailey Christeson of Triad, and Tucker Engelman of Highland.

Linebacker - Hunter Hargrave, CM, Jayden Neal of Mascoutah and Logan Chandler of Highland and Adam Yount of Waterloo

Defensive Back - Jack McFarlane of Waterloo, Aiden Jones of Mascoutah, Cameron Willis of Highland and Geno Riggar of Triad

Punter - Roger Wolf of Triad

Returner - Logan Turbyfill of CM

Honorable Mention Selections Were As Follows:

Center - Jersey - Ethan Curry

Guard - Vinny Cafazza of CM and Jacob Ohl of Mascoutah

Tackle - Alim Deva of Highland

Quarterback - Beyer Arview of CM

Defensive Line - Colton Carlisle of CM, Liam McGuire of Jersey, Sam Yager of Triad and Phoenix Mendiola of Mascoutah

Defensive Back - Christian Harms of Mascoutah, Casey Mattea of Triad, Dustin Crawford of Waterloo and Josh Edison of Triad

Punter - Ethan Mueller of Jersey

