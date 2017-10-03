Jersey’s volleyball girls had several girls post outstanding performances in a 25-23, 13-25, 25-19 over Greenfield-Northwestern on Monday night at Jersey.

Kaitlyn Stellhorn had 10 points in the match and Maddie Carpenter had 10 points and 5 kills.

Hannah Jones chipped in with 10 blocks of the team’s 24; Kaitlyn Walker had 20 digs and Maddie Nason added 13 digs.

Jersey traveled to Mascoutah to take on the Indians Tuesday night and came out with a nail-biting loss by the scores of 25-23, 25-22.

"In the last four conference matches, we have lost five of eight games by two points, which is tough," Jersey head volleyball coach Bob Siemer said.

Jersey's volleyball record is now 6-16, 0-7 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Mascoutah goes to 10-15 and 5-2 in the conference.

Leaders for the Panthers against Mascoutah were: Kaitlyn Walker with 4 points and 16 digs; and Addie Carpenter had 6 points and 2 kills.

The Panthers next match is Tuesday the 10th at home vs Highland. The 11th annual Panther Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 14.



