JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s girls continued their strong momentum with their 11th volleyball win of the season Monday night against rival Southwestern at Jersey.

The Panthers used a strong combined performance from multiple team members to defeat Southwestern 10-25, 25-15, 25-20 Monday at Jersey.

Jersey’s girls fell 25-14, 25-19 in their opening Mississippi Valley Conference match at Waterloo on Tuesday and is now an incredible 11-2 overall for the season, the Panthers' best volleyball start ever.

Abby Manns and Madisyn Carpenter had six kills apiece for the Panthers, Kaityln Stelhorn and Jessica Vetter had four kills, while Hannah Jones had three kills and two blocks. Other keys for the Panthers were Alexis Liles with three kills and five digs, Manns with nine digs, Carpenter with eight digs, Droege with seven digs and Likes with five digs.

Lexy Hall led Southwestern with three kills, Brianna Roloff had seven assists and Abbey Burns four digs.

“It was a big win,” Jersey had coach Justin Wilhite couldn’t have been more pleased with his team. “We started out slowly, but that is where experience comes in. Senior Hannah Jones and several of the girls made plays in the second and third games. I give Hannah a lot of credit for working things out in the second and third games.”

Jones said she appreciates what coach Wilhite said.

“Our drive to win this year is different with the culture,” she said. “I think the overall positivity is our key so far this year.”

Wilhite praised his junior varsity coach Sue Long for her help and that coach said the team’s athleticism is paying off.

“Our JV coach sees openings offensively and defensively and that really helps,” he said. “She has years of volleyball coaching experience, which is a huge plus.”

