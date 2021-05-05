The Illinois Jaycees are part of a global network of more than 5000 chapters with over 200,000 members in 120 countries around the world. In Illinois alone, they have 38 chapters that span across the state with over 800 members.

Their goal? “To be the leading global network of young active citizens.” Every day they work on developing leaders for a changing world by providing developmental opportunities that will empower young people to create positive change. On behalf of the Illinois Jaycees, we would like to introduce the new chapter Jersey Calhoun Jaycees!

The Jersey Calhoun Jaycees are a leadership development through community involvement organization for people ages 18-40. Members have the opportunity to develop leadership, marketing, budgeting, and project management skills by running projects and taking leadership positions with the organization. The Jaycees offer training and skills development through training, speakers and participating in individual development member competitions. Members also have the opportunity to meet new people by networking with other members and by participating in community events.

Jersey Calhoun Jaycees meet at the Quarry Township Building in Grafton on the first Monday of every month at 7 pm. They are welcoming new members, you can follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on what they have going on!

If you have any questions call or email the Jersey Calhoun Jaycees Jerseycalhounjci@gmail.com (618) 425-5270.

